Finland - Simon Ekpa, the popular pro-Biafra agitator and seperatist, was arrested by Finland authority on Thursday, February 23.

According to The Punch, his arrest was confirmed by HS, a new outlet in Finland, adding that the police in the country led the seperatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

Finnish police arrest Simon Ekpa in his home Photo Credit: Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

The medium claimed they were at Ekpa's residence for an interview, but they were surprised that Finland police, KRP, answered the bell.

According to the HS, the journalist team were prevented from getting access to Ekpa's residence, stating that the interview would be moved "to the future."

On the development, an official of the Finland Embassy in Nigeria confirmed the arrest of the separatist while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

According to the official who has no authority to speak on the matter said, "It is our understanding that he is currently in police custody in Finland.”

Who is Simon Ekpa, IPOB, Biafra, Southeast, and 2023 election

He added that the picture in circulation was verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a newspaper in Finland.

In the viral image, the plainclothes police officers were seen escorting Ekpa out of his home in Lahti.

On a number of time, Simon Ekpa has declared sit-at-home orders in the 5 states of the southeast and has repeatedly said election would not hold in the region.

Leena Pylvanainen, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, was summoned to Abuja by the foreign affairs ministry over Ekpa's threat to stop the Saturday, February 25 election in the south eastern part of the country.

