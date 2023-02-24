The factional pro-Biafra separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, has been released by Finnish police authority after hours of interrogation

Following his release, Ekpa took to his Twitter page to host a live broadcast and celebrated the first sit-at-home order he issued, singing the Finland national anthem and holding its flag

Ekpa is a Finland citizen of Nigerian origin who has been making inciting comment against the Nigeria government and calling for election boycott in the southeast region

Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the pro-Biafra separatists factional leader, who was arrested by the Finnish police, has been released.

According to the BBC Pidgin, the separatist was released after being interrogated for more than 4 hours.

Simon Ekpa leaves police custody in Finland Photo Credit: Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

Details surrounding Simon Ekpa's arrest and releasing

Ekpa has then showed his face in a live video on his Twitter page, where he celebrated what he described as “a successful first day of sit-at-home”.

The separatist is a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin and started the live programme by singing the Finnish national anthem and holding the country's flag.

The Nigerian government has asked the Finland authority to put the activities of Ekpa under control for calling for the boycott of the national elections in Nigeria, and he has used violence rhetoric online to destabilize the country's system.

It was not yet clear if Ekpa had been charged with any offence.

Simon Ekpa was reportedly arrested by Finland authority on Thursday, February 23.

His arrest was confirmed by HS, a new outlet in Finland, adding that the police in the country led the seperatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

An official of the Finland Embassy in Nigeria confirmed the arrest of the separatist while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

