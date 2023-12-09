Lagos State is now accepting applications for its second cohort of the Ingrid Scholarship Program

The program gives selected candidates a chance to learn high-paying tech skills for free, which include Java, Data science, and cybersecurity, among others

The application is open to everyone and comes with a promise of 3 months internship opportunity

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has opened applications for the second cohort of the Ingryd Scholarship Program.

The Ingryd Scholarship Program (ISP) equips mid-level tech talents with in-demand tech skills.

These skills include Java, Linux, Cybersecurity, and Data Science while offering candidates job placements after training.

"Applications for the second cohort of the Ingryd Scholarship Program are open! The pilot phase of this program has yielded remarkable success stories, and we are thrilled to do it again.

"Are you a mid-level tech professional looking to level up and become a globally competitive talent? This is for you!

"Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to secure a 100% scholarship to learn relevant tech skills such as Java, Linux, Cybersecurity or Data Science, plus a chance to land a three-month internship!"

Steps to apply for Ingryd Scholarship Program

Must be between 22-40 years.

Must have at least 2 years prior experience in their chosen training track.

Must have a minimum of Bachelors degree or higher

Must be able to complete 3- 6 months of full-time training.

Must have access to the internet during training.

Must be able to attend classes twice a week for a hybrid program and be available daily for virtual classes.

Must have a reliable means of transportation for physical classes.

Here are the courses offered in the scholarship program:

Linux

Cybersecurity

Data Science

Java

Enrollment process

Sign up

Take assessment and score 65% and above

Click here to apply and take the assessments today.

