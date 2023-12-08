19 event centres in Lagos state have been sealed for violating safety regulations and endangering public safety

The action was taken by the Lagos state safety commission during its routine inspections and on-site assessments

Mr. Lanre Mojola, the DG of the commission, confirmed that the safety assessment exercise is an ongoing effort to achieve the commission’s goal of zero accidents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's led government of Lagos state, has sealed 19 event centres for safety infractions in the interest of public safety.

Director-General of the Lagos state safety commission, Lanre Mojola made this disclosure during a recent routine inspection and an on-the-spot assessment of some event centres across the state.

The government confirmed the development in a post shared on its official X page (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning, December 8.

Mojola, the safety assessment exercise is an ongoing effort to achieve the commission’s mandate of ensuring zero accidents, particularly during this yuletide season.

Some of the event centres sealed are:

White Stone Event Centre, Lekki Coliseum, Leisure Park, La Madison, Haddasah, The Summit, Villa Park, De Dove, Majesty, The Podium, Celebrations Gardens and Tastee Event Centres among others.

