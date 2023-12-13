Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been told that he has a huge to fulfil his promises to Lagosians and its residents

The speaker of the Lagos parliament, Mudashiru Obasa, said this at the presentation of the governor's N2.246 trillion 2024 budget

Obasa charged Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure adequate and judicious implementation of the budget to improve the lives of Lagosians

Alausa, Lagos - The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa remarked on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's N2.246 trillion 2024 budget proposal, acknowledging the current economic landscape's challenges.

Obasa emphasised the need to focus the budget on enhancing residents' lives beyond traditional measures like distributing food items.

The Lagos state government earmarked N2.24trn for the 2024 budget. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Lagos State Hous of Assembly

In his post-budget presentation address, Dr. Obasa highlighted the importance of exploring innovative strategies to combat poverty.

The proposed budget outlines a capital expenditure of N1.224 trillion and a recurrent expenditure of N1.02 trillion.

Dr. Obasa called for increased employment to ensure the effective implementation of government policies.

Additionally, he advocated for active youth engagement through sports and related activities to address societal challenges.

He said:

"Aside the fact that it is a major strategy for youth engagement, it has its economic chain that cuts across different vendors such as water, food and all sorts of sellers around where any sports activity takes place.

"Even adverts of various sorts speak to the number of people that get engaged directly or indirectly in the name of sports, be it football, boxing, table tennis, athletics, and the likes. The Government should pay good attention to this."

Obasa's message to Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Obasa charged Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure the proper implementation of the budget.

He said the well-being of Lagosians must remain a priority, making them feel the positive impact of the budget and its implementation.

Obasa said:

"It is highly important for us to apply the right indices towards ensuring a performing and functioning budget that would lift our people out of poverty and reposition the state towards infrastructural growth and renewal.

"The Lagos State House of Assembly is committed to this and would use all constitutional instruments to achieve it."

Sanwo-Olu reportedly approves N73.1m for Tinubu’s portrait, N44m for vegetables

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government approved N73.1 million for the official portraits of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Additionally, N44.8 million was allocated for clearing vegetables in the Epe Mixed Development Scheme and N80.8 million for procuring ten foreign-used vehicles, among others.

Funso Doherty, a rival of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 election, initiated the expenditure scrutiny after raising concerns about public procurement awards.

