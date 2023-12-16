The political landscape in Ondo state has begun to take a new shape since Lucky Aiyedatiwa took over the acting governor role

A fresh report confirmed that the acting governor has ordered that all local government accounts be frozen

Similarly, Aiyedatiwa ordered all newly established 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to refrain from initiating an account

Akure, Ondo - Newly appointed caretaker chairmen in the 18 local government areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are facing apprehension over the possibility of being removed by acting governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Concerns escalated after Aiyedatiwa froze the accounts of the local councils, and he additionally instructed the recently established LCDA not to initiate new accounts.

As reported by The Nation, a letter to the local councils reads:

“Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the acting governor of Ondo state had directed that all spending/expenditure from local government account should be suspended, no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”

Speaking anonymously, one of the interim leaders expressed concern about the reported incident.

The interim chairman explained that Aiyedatiwa took action to establish authority in alignment with his vision and to carve out a distinct identity for himself.

He said:

“Yes, he has blocked account of the local government. He is doing it to make the caretaker chairmen fall in line ahead of the party primary next year. He believes the local government fund has been diverted.”

In addition to suspending the local councils' account, Aiyedatiwa directed that the deputy chief of staff, Omojuwa Olusegun, would temporarily handle the planning and authorisation of his official commitments.

A document bearing Omojuwa's signature and directed to State Executive Council members and high-ranking government officials states:

“The acting governor of Ondo state, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has directed me to inform all Members of the State Executive Council and top"

Meanwhile, for the time being, the deputy chief of staff to the governor will oversee the preparation and approval of the governor's official commitments.

