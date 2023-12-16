The Oyo state APC has condemned Governor Seyi Makinde's 2024 budget, describing it as fraudulent

The APC’s publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, voiced concerns about the state’s economy and wealth creation, questioning the feasibility of the proposed budget

The party heavily criticized the specific budget allocations, such as the N21 billion earmarked for the Office of the Governor and the N485 million for cabinet and security service

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has strongly criticized Governor Seyi Makinde's proposed 2024 budget, labeling it as defective, unrealistic, and fraudulent.

The opposition party accuses the governor of lacking innovation, policy direction, and accountability, claiming that the budget fails to address the state's economic challenges.

APC urged the state legislators to avoid rushing into its passage into law without a thorough job as it has been the case since 2020.

Makinde had on Tuesday, December 5, presented a total sum of N434.2 billion as the proposed budget of the state for 2024 before the state House of Assembly members and he tagged it "Budget of Economic Recovery".

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by its spokesperson, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC faulted most content of the 2024 budget.

Sadare noted that the budget "which passed for another dubious presentation", aimed at hoodwinking the good people of the state by a government which has shown that it lacks innovation, policy direction and accountability over time.

"Pundits and economic management experts have had to express worries over the future of the Pacesetter state in view of the fact that the administration of Gov. Makinde has done little or nothing to improve the economy and create wealth as being done in some other states across the country.

"In the document, N434.2billion is quoted as the total budget for the year but N260billion is the total amount of funds expected in revenue leaving over N170billion in deficit. How realistic is this?

"As if that was not enough, questions are being asked as to what success Oyo has recorded in the area of agriculture, commerce, job creation and so in the last four years. In Oyo state, investors are being chased away with multiple taxes and confiscation of their land and properties as this was the case of one Ayo Mafikuyomi whose N800million factory was seized by the state government recently in Ibadan." Oyo APC alleged.

