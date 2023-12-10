During the annual Holy Ghost Congress of the RCCG, Pastor Adeboye expressed his desire for a death similar to his uncle's, who passed away without illness or pain after enjoying a meal of pounded yam

The statement sparked various reactions on social media, with some finding it unsettling and others expressing well-wishes for the prominent cleric

Despite differing opinions, many conveyed respect and admiration for Pastor Adeboye's commitment to his faith and contributions to the church

Redemption Camp - Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has stirred heated reactions on social media after revealing how he would like to die.

Speaking at the annual Holy Ghost Congress of the church on Thursday, December 7, in Ogun state, the prominent cleric he wanted a death similar to one of his uncles.

Pastor Adeboye of the RCCG said he'd like to die after eating a good meal of pounded yam on a Sunday, sparking reactions from Nigerians.

His words:

“I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven.

“An uncle of mine woke up on a thanksgiving Sunday, went to Church, danced like everybody else, came home and his wife gave him a light breakfast before preparing the original food which was pounded yam. She was already pounding the yam when my uncle decided to go to the toilet.

“After she finished pounding, she knocked at the door of the toilet, when they opened the door, my uncle was gone; no sickness, no ache, no pain. If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam.”

Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's statement

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), SEUN, @_oluwaseun9, posted:

"Pastor Adeboye prophesy that he'll die on a Sunday after eating pounded yam. If I were part of his family, I'd just avoid anyone giving him pounded yam on Sundays."

Daniel Regha, @DanielRegha, said:

"Pastor Adeboye prophesying about his death is upsetting. Of what use is such info to the public? He might assume but what if rapture happens before then? Honestly speaking things like these are why people questi¤n Christianity. Nigerian pastors do the m¤st to be in the spotlight."

Ediomo Udo said on Facebook:

"Men of God sleep, not die.

"I wish you a beautiful home with God after your much commitment with him sir."

Olamilekan Omotolani Esther commented:

"Yessssssssooooooooooo.

"He never meant bad so I wish him well by the time God calls him home."

Esther Atoyebi said:

"Baba, you cannot die but rest because when the body of a child of God is buried he lives forever in the glory of the father. May your wish be granted sir in Jesus' name."

Musa Kolawole Mojeed said:

"When righteous one moving closer to the happy end. You learn the truth from their jokes. Baba, May the years ahead be filled with love and joy."

Princess Abosede Adeyemo said:

"May the Lord still elongate your life sir! This our generation still needs you, daddy! Keepe funwa sir"

