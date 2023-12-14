Governor Godwin Obaseki said Edo state civil servants will get the 13th month salary on December 27.

Obaseki said the state government has commenced the implementation of the 13th-month salary.

The governor disclosed that Edo state workers have been paid their December salary since Monday, the 11th

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Edo state, Benin-City - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, said the state has commenced the implementation of 13th-month salary to civil servants in the state.

Obaseki said the 13th-month salary is in with the state government pledge to workers.

Governor Obaseki says Edo workers will receive their 13th moth salary on December 27 Photo Credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

The governor disclosed this in a statement via his X page (formerly known as Twitter)@GovernorObaseki

He said they are investing in proving the welfare of civil servants, who are the state's greatest assets.

“In line with our pledge to workers, we have commenced the implementation of the 13th month salary. While workers have been paid this month's salary on December 11, they will get the 13th month's salary on December 27.

“For us, workers are one of our greatest assets and we are invested in improving their welfare, especially with the prevailing dire economic circumstances. This is what we will continue to uphold till the end of the administration."

Obaseki reveals date for payment of 13th month's salary for Edo workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Obaseki approved the dates for the payment of the 13th month salary pledge to workers in the state.

Chris Nehikhare, the commissioner for communication and orientation, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 5, stated that Obaseki has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the State and has continued to live up to his promise for better and improved working conditions.

Legit.ng gathered that December salary will be paid on Monday, December 11, while workers will get their 13th month salary on Wednesday, December 27.

Obaseki speaks on preferred successor

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obaseki disclosed that he would not support any stranger who did not understand what it takes to govern the state to take over from him after the end of his administration.

The governor disclosed that he did not have a preferred candidate among all those who have declared their intention to succeed him.

Source: Legit.ng