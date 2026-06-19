The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has publicly tackled President Bola Tinubu over rising insecurity and what the group described as “bad governance” across the country

The group made the remarks during a press briefing marking the global 10-day Ashura commemoration held in Jos, Plateau State

IMN demanded that the federal government deploy every available resource to rescue schoolchildren and teachers held in terrorist camps across multiple states

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over worsening insecurity and the soaring cost of living, warning that banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and violent killings have left hundreds of Nigerians — including schoolchildren and women — increasingly vulnerable.

The group made its position known on Friday, June 19, during a press briefing that marked the global 10-day Ashura commemoration, held at Zakzaky Hall in Anguwan Rogo, Jos North LGA, Plateau State, according to Daily Trust.

Islamic Leaders Break Silence Over Nigeria's Insecurity, "

Source: Twitter

IMN’s insecurity concerns: Schoolchildren abducted across Nigeria

Sheikh Muhammad Auwal Gangare, the group’s representative in Plateau State, led the briefing and condemned what he described as the “relentless, organised kidnapping of innocent school children across Nigeria.”

He cited recent mass abductions in Oyo State, where pupils as young as toddlers and their teachers were taken into forests, Daily Trust reported.

The most agonizing manifestation of this failure is the relentless, organized kidnapping of innocent school children across Nigeria.

From the recent devastating mass abductions in Oyo State, where pupils as young as toddlers and their teachers were dragged into forests, to the ongoing nightmare in the communities of the North-West and North-East, our educational institutions have become processing centers for terrorism and ransom.

Sheikh Auwal also stressed that the high cost of living remains the most pressing problem for ordinary Nigerians, describing it as a key symptom of what the group called the administration’s failure.

IMN’s demands: Full rescue of captive children and teachers

The group called on both the federal government and state authorities to act immediately, demanding the rescue of all schoolchildren and teachers still held in terrorist camps.

IMN specifically named the following states where captives are believed to be held:

Oyo

Zamfara

Borno

We demand that the Federal Government and respective state authorities deploy every resource at their disposal to rescue all remaining school children and teachers currently held in terrorist camps across Oyo, Zamfara, Borno, and elsewhere.

Speaking on the broader meaning of the Ashura commemoration, Sheikh Auwal described it as “a living, breathing manifesto for human dignity,” calling for what he termed “Islah”, the total reform of governance, restoration of justice, and refusal to submit to corrupt leadership.

The group urged the Tinubu administration to pursue comprehensive socioeconomic reform for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Tinubu told to resign

Fred Agbedi, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday night, June 17, strongly faulted President Bola Tinubu's failure to visit Oyo state.

The ranking lawmaker condemned the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in mid-May in Oyo state, accusing the federal government of failing to take decisive action against mass kidnappings.

Source: Legit.ng