The APC has been projected to maintain power in Ekiti's 2026 governorship election despite potential opposition challenges

Political commentator, Olajumoke Victor, emphasised caution in his election projections, citing influential factors like voter turnout

In the election, the incumbent Governor Oyebanji faced competition from 15 parties, including the PDP and the ADC in the election

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been projected to retain power and win the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti on Saturday, June 20. Olajumoke Victor, a political commentator, gave the projection while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng.

Victor explained that giving a projection about the election should be approached with caution, adding that several factors, such as voter turnout, last-minute political developments and effective campaigns, could influence the outcome of the governorship election in the southwest state.

APC tipped to win the Ekiti State governorship election Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

He maintained that his prediction of the chances of the APC in the election was based on the current political realities, citing the power of incumbency and political structure in the state. At the same time, he explained that the opposition parties could pose a threat to the ruling party should they mobilise effectively and build on the growing political concerns.

His statement reads:

"Political projections should always be approached with caution because elections can be influenced by many factors, including voter turnout, campaign effectiveness, and last-minute political developments.

"Based on current political realities, the ruling party appears to have certain advantages, including incumbency and an established political structure. However, opposition parties may still pose a challenge if they are able to mobilise voters effectively and capitalise on public concerns. At this stage, the race appears competitive, though the ruling party may be considered the early favourite."

3 major political parties in Ekiti election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be contesting against the 15 other political parties and candidates, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Ekiti governorship election is expected to have a turnout of 1,059,360 residents, who are registered voters in the state. The registered voters were said to have increased by 66,000, compared to the number of registered voters in the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The APC has federal and state might as well as state architecture to win the election ahead of the opposition in the state. All the State House of Assembly members and federal lawmakers are members of the APC. This made the ruling APC the dominant political party in the state.

Also, the PDP might come after the ADC in the election. Though the ADC became a party to re-establish contact following its adoption as the coalition movement's party. The movement was led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who also served as the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Olajumoke Victor predicts the APC's chances in the Ekiti governorship election Photo Credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

UK to monitor Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has said that the United Kingdom will deploy observers to monitor the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Montgomery made the comment during his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, at the party's national headquarters.

According to the British commission, the UK respects Nigeria's sovereignty but has a keen interest in the country's democratic and economic progress.

Source: Legit.ng