Hamzat Lawal urges Nigerian youth to engage actively in governance beyond just voting

Youth mobilization can significantly influence Nigeria's political landscape, facilitating accountability and transparency

Lawal encourages emerging leaders to overcome political fears and focus on legacy-building through civic responsibility

Nigerian civic advocate and governance campaigner Hamzat Lawal has urged young Nigerians to go beyond casting ballots and take active roles in shaping political leadership and accountability, insisting that real change depends on sustained civic participation.

Cambridge forum highlights youth power

Hamzat Lawal Charges Young Nigerians to Reshape Country’s Politics, "We Have the Numbers"

Source: UGC

Speaking on Saturday, June 20, at the University of Cambridge during a Democracy Day event organised by the Cambridge University Nigerian Society, Lawal said Nigeria’s youth population holds significant numerical strength capable of influencing national direction if properly mobilised.

Reflecting on his advocacy work, Lawal recounted his visit to Bagega in Zamfara State during the lead poisoning crisis and the nationwide campaign that followed.

He said:

“I travelled back to Abuja and started a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag called #SaveBagega,” noting that youth mobilisation contributed to government intervention funding.

Accountability and public finance concerns

He emphasised the importance of tracking public spending through his initiative, Follow The Money, stressing transparency in governance.

“Where are funds coming from? Where are they going to? Most importantly, how do our leaders judiciously use this money?” he asked.

Lawal also called on Nigerians abroad to stay involved in national affairs, citing remittances as a reason for deeper civic responsibility. He further revisited the NotTooYoungToRun campaign, noting it took nearly a decade of collective effort to secure constitutional reforms that lowered age barriers for elective offices.

Hamzat Lawal: ‘We have the numbers’

Encouraging political participation, he said: “We have the numbers. We determine the outcome,” urging young people to embrace leadership roles rather than remain passive observers.

Lawal, founder of Follow The Money and Connected Development (CODE), concluded by challenging youths to overcome fear of politics and focus on legacy-building through engagement in governance and public institutions.

Source: Legit.ng