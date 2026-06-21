Atiku Abubakar's travel schedule causes delay in unveiling Rotimi Amaechi as VP candidate for 2027

Media aide dismisses rumors of tension within ADC and confirms partnership remains strong

Formal unveiling of Amaechi expected shortly after Atiku's return amid political speculation

FCT, Abuja - The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for 2027, has clarified reasons behind the delay in officially presenting former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate.

Atiku's travel schedule behind postponement

Atiku's Camp Finally Opens Up On Why They Delayed Unveiling Amaechi as ADC 2027 VP

Source: Twitter

In a post on X on Saturday, Atiku’s media aide, Abdulrasheed Shehu, said the postponement was due to the presidential candidate’s current travel engagements, though he did not disclose his destination, Vanguard reported.

The clarification followed online claims suggesting tension within the ADC and uncertainty over Amaechi’s acceptance of the vice-presidential slot.

Responding to the speculation, Shehu dismissed the reports and insisted the arrangement remains intact.

He wrote:

“Atiku/Amaechi is settled. His Excellency is on a short business trip. Once he returns, Amaechi will be officially unveiled in a few days as the VP candidate. Stop posting fake news.”

Assurance of official unveiling

The aide maintained that the partnership between Atiku and Amaechi was not in doubt, adding that the formal unveiling would take place shortly after Atiku’s return to the country, Arise Television reported.

The clarification comes amid growing political discussion following ADC’s emerging 2027 ticket arrangement, which had sparked mixed reactions and speculation across political circles.

Party insiders insist the delay is purely procedural and linked to scheduling, not disagreement, as preparations continue ahead of the next general election cycle.

Amaechi-Atiku ticket: ADC leaders speak

PRevioulsy, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Ndubisi Nwobu, has reacted to the choice of Rotimi Amaechi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

The former Vice President’s choice of the former governor of Rivers state has since generated varied reactions, as Atiku, the ADC’s 2027 presidential candidate, chose Amaechi as his running mate.

Source: Legit.ng