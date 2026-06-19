The campaign organisation of former Inspector-General of Police Abubakar Adamu has endorsed Labour Party candidate Labaran Maku ahead of Saturday’s Nasarawa North senatorial by-election

The endorsement was announced on Thursday by a committee of the Abubakar Adamu campaign organisation

The announcement was made during a meeting between the committee and Maku held in Akwanga

The campaign organisation of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abubakar Adamu has endorsed former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, as its preferred candidate ahead of the Nasarawa North Senatorial District by-election.

The endorsement was announced on Thursday, June 18, by the Counter and Mobilisation Committee of the Abubakar Adamu 2027 campaign organisation during a meeting with Maku in Akwanga.

Nasarawa Senatorial Election: Former IGP Announces Who Indigenes Must Support

Source: Twitter

The committee chairman, Isa Nathaniel, said the decision followed consultations with stakeholders and an assessment of the candidates contesting for the vacant senatorial seat.

The position became vacant following the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki after a prolonged illness.

Group cites experience and leadership qualities

Nathaniel described Maku, the Labour Party candidate, as the most suitable candidate to represent the district, citing his political background and experience at both state and federal levels, Punch reported.

“Following an exhaustive, objective review of all the contenders in this race, and after wide-ranging consultations with key stakeholders, the Counter and Mobilisation Team of the Rtd IGP Adamu 2027 Movement has come to a definitive conclusion.

“We formally and unreservedly endorse His Excellency, Labaran Maku, as the most qualified, competent, and prepared candidate to carry this torch forward,” he said.

He urged supporters of the former police chief and residents of Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon local government areas to support Maku during the June 20 election.

Maku promises effective representation

Also speaking, Nasarawa Eggon East lawmaker, Jacob Kudu, described Maku as an experienced politician capable of delivering effective representation.

“We will be doing ourselves a great disservice if we don’t vote for Maku as our senator in the by-election,” Kudu said.

Responding to the endorsement, Maku appreciated the support and promised to provide quality representation if elected.

Former IGP defects to SDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu Abubakar has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the governorship primary in Nasarawa state.

Adamu formally joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after resigning from the APC to pursue his 2027 governorship ambition.

Source: Legit.ng