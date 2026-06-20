Breaking: Iran Dares US, Shuts Down Straits of Hormuz Again as Details Emerge

Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations of ceasefire by Israel and the United States

Escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah hinder diplomatic efforts for a regional settlement

International focus remains on preventing further conflict and ensuring safety of vital shipping routes

Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz shipping route again, accusing Israel of violating a ceasefire arrangement linked to efforts to end the wider Middle East conflict.

The decision was announced by Iran’s central military command, which cited what it described as a breach of agreement by the United States and continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Iran Dares US, Shuts Down Straits of Hormuz Again as Details Emerge

Source: UGC

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments, had previously been restricted during the conflict, causing concerns in international energy markets, Vanguard reported.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange accusations

The move came after renewed clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire announcement supported by the United States and Qatar.

Iran’s military command stated that “the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic”, following claims of continued violations of the truce, BBC reported.

Israeli officials accused Hezbollah of launching attacks against its forces, while Hezbollah said it responded to Israeli actions near strategic locations in southern Lebanon.

Diplomatic efforts continue amid uncertainty

Talks between the United States and Iran aimed at reaching a broader regional settlement were postponed after the latest escalation.

Mediators from countries including Qatar and Pakistan have continued efforts to keep dialogue open, while international attention remains focused on preventing further escalation and protecting vital shipping routes.

Number of Iranians killed by US, Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran claimed the lives of 1,444, with 18,551 people reportedly injured since the first attack on Saturday, February 28.

Iran's Ministry of Health announced the development in a statement on Friday, March 13, which was the 14th day of the war against the country.

During the first military operation, the US and Israel assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader and over 170 schoolchildren when a girls-only school was bombed on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng