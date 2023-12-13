The EFCC has said it was looking for Olu Agunloye, the former minister of power and steel under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration

According to the anti-graft agency, anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Obasanjo's cabinet member should report to the nearest police station or contact the EFCC

Agunloye was earlier questioned by the EFCC over his role in the $6 billion Mambila hydropower contract

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Olu Agunloye, former minister of power and steel, wanted over fraud allegation.

Agunloye served as a minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the EFCC called on Nigerians who may know the whereabouts of the former minister to report to the nearest police station or inform the anti-graft agency.

“Dr U Agunloye is wanted by the EFCC. You know his whereabouts? Please don’t hesitate to inform the EFCC or the nearest Police Station.”

EFCC questions Obasanjo's minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye

Agunloye was earlier invited for questioning by the EFCC over his role in the popular $6 billion Mambila hydropower contract.

Former President Obasanjo had earlier accused Agunloye of mismanaging the project when he was in office and and that his minister failed to update him about the progress of the project.

Obasanjo had, in an interview accused Agunloye of fraudulently awarded the contract for the power project with the federal executive council (FEC)'s approval.

The former president then asked his minister to tell Nigerians where he got the authority to award a $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission regarding the project.

Olu Agunloye replies Obasanjo over Mambila Power Project

On his part, Agunloye maintained that the Mambilla Power Project was initially awarded as a Build, Operate and Transfer contract in May 2003 when he was in office.

According to him, the government was not compel to pay any amount to Sunrise under the Build, Operate and Transfer contract because it was fully funded by the newly registered company.

