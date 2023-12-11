28-year-old Fatai Bakare has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his father’s tenant, Onyimi Grace

The body of 42-year-old Grace was found concealed inside a Ghana must-go bag in an uncompleted building

The suspect, an ex-convict and internet fraudster was arrested while attempting to flee with blood stains on his legs to Ode Irele.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Akure, Ondo state - Operatives of the Ondo state police command have arrested an ex-convict and internet fraudster, Fatai Bakare, for allegedly killing his father’s tenant, Onyimi Grace.

As reported by The Nation, Fatai killed 42-year-old Grace and concealed her body inside a Ghana must-go bag in an uncompleted building at Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state.

Ex-convict arrested for killing, dismembering father’s tenant in Ondo Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested while reportedly fleeing with blood stains on his legs to Ode Irele.

The state police spokesman, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, made this known in a statement, and said Fatail committed the crime on Sunday, December 8, The Punch reported.

Odunlami-Omisanya said the case would be transferred to SCID for further investigation.

The statement partially read:

“On the 8th of December, 2023, at Ore Division in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, it was reported that one Onyimi Grace, aged 42 years, was found dead and concealed in a Ghana must-go bag in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlord’s son, Fatai Bakare age: 28years, was strongly suspected because he had blood stains on his leg.

“The Police swiftly visited the scene but the suspect had absconded. The suspect was later arrested the next day on his way to Ode Irele town in Irele Local Government Area of the state.”

Police arrest man who killed OAU student for ritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a suspected ritualist, Akeem Usman, was arrested by the police for killing a 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Quadri Salami.

The Ogun state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said Usman was arrested with the victim’s phone.

Odutola added that a team of Tactical Squad exhumed the decomposing body parts of the deceased from a shallow grave at Mile 6 in the Ajebo area of Abeokuta

Police arrest 3 for killing, dismembering man in Oyo

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command arrested three men for killing and dismembering a yet-to-be-identified man in the state.

This was disclosed by the police command via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OyoPoliceNG, on Monday, October 23.

According to the statement, one of the suspects confessed that he was given N50,000 for human head and feet.

Source: Legit.ng