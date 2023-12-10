The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, donated N5 million to nursing students of Al-Hikmah University

Shettima was captured in a video asking the nursing students to go and collect the N5 million from their chairman

The former Borno state governor had earlier awarded an N25 million scholarship to indigent female students

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has made a generous donation of N5 million to nursing students of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara state.

Shettima gave the nursing student the financial gift after he was presented with a portrait of himself.

A lecturer at the university, Sanusi Lafiagi, shared the video via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @sirnucy.

Shettima was in the institution to deliver the 13th Convocation lecture on the role of education and training of the country’s population to take full advantage of the growing influence of technology in all aspects of human existence.

In an earlier video, posted by the same Al-Hikmah lecturer, Shettima announced a N25 million scholarship to indigent female students of the university who don’t have the means to take care of their school fees.

