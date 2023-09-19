Imo state - Gunmen have killed eight security operatives comprising soldiers, policemen and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.

As reported by the Punch, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning, September 19.

Gunmen Kill 8 soldiers, policemen in Imo Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Gunmen set 8 soldiers, police ablaze

It was gathered that the gunmen ambushed and set ablaze the joint security taskforce team who were in two security trucks.

None of them survived as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gunmen kill five soldiers, civilian in Anambra

Gunmen killed five soldiers and a civilian in southeast Nigeria, police and local media said Thursday, after the latest bloodshed in a region where separatist tensions often flare.

Wednesday's attack on troops in the Umunze area of Anambra state was condemned by the governor though he did provide casualty numbers.

Source: Legit.ng