Five soldiers and a civilian have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra today, Wednesday, September 26

An Eyewitness reported that the sad incident took place around Zenith Bank in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state

The spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed that there was a shooting in the area and its men have been deployed to the area to provide security to the residents

On Wednesday afternoon, September 28, unknown gunmen attacked and allegedly killed five soldiers and an unidentified civilian in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state, Daily Trust reported.

An eyewitness disclosed that the incident happened opposite Zenith Bank in Umunze.

Interestingly, the Anambra state police command said its men has been deployed to the area, to calm the situation. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

What really happened?

The source said that the incident happened between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm.

Legit.ng gathered that the soldiers were in a Sienna vehicle when the hoodlums attacked them.

Police react

Reacting, the spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said that he cannot confirm if soldiers were killed but can only state that there was a shooting in Orumba.

He noted that he can only speak for the police and not the military.

He said:

“I cannot confirm if soldiers were killed, but I can only confirm the shooting along Umunze road opposite Zenith Bank.”

Ikenga also stated that the command had deployed its men to maintain peace and order in the area. He further said that the details of the incident had not been obtained, noting that the incident happened between 12-1.30 pm.

