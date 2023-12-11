President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a new set of 107 gas and electric-powered buses and taxis in Maiduguri, Borno state capital

The president did the inauguration on Monday, during his visit to Borno state for the Chief of Army Staff Conference in the North East state

This will be the second kind that the president will launch in December, the first was announced when the president was in Dubai

Maiduguri, Borno - President Bola Tinubu has launched another set of 107 gas and electric-powered buses and taxis during his visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The event was part of President Tinubu's move to mitigate the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy and his intention to improve the public transportation system.

Buhari's aide reveals how Tinubu launches CNG buses in Borno

Bashir Ahmed, a former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, shared the development in a tweet on Monday, December 11.

The former presidential aide wrote:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned 107 gas and electric-powered buses and taxis in phase II of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s metro transport scheme in Maiduguri.

"I read that the initiative was designed to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy withdrawal aims to enhance public transportation. God bless Gov. Zulum!"

Tinubu rolls out 100 electric bus

Earlier this month, President Tinubu rolled out 100 electric buses to sustain an eco-friendly future.

The “pioneering initiative” is to “significantly” reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernise the country’s transportation systems,” Tinubu said in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

According to the president:

”This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as clearly exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative. Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments."

See the tweet here:

