Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy received an award for selling out a 20,000-capacity arena in Germany

The Grammy award-winning artist was honoured by the German nationals for effortlessly making such a milestone

Burna created another historic moment for the African community by being the first African act to graciously break into the German scene

Nigerian international star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has continued to uphold his household name around the world since his 2019 breakthrough.

Another historic achievement was witnessed recently as the African giant crooner became the first African musician to sell the 20,000-capacity Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

Burna Boy was presented with his award for selling out the 20,000 capacity Lanxess Arena in Germany Credit: @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy has continued to stand out as the only African act to sell out multiple historic venues.

An online video went viral showing Burna Boy accepting an award from a German national after his performance at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video

Nigerians were elated by the news as they took to the comets to celebrate him.

See their reactions below:

@stayoffmypage_:

"ODG no be nickname.The Greatest."

@ahmedcrypto100:

"Some people said e no reach 20k."

@BIGWALE29:

"Your fav is unavailable."

@Onatriptomas:

"Lmaooo no be audio sell out my idolo is him."

@kitz_Decomedian:

"ODG you bad gon gon! Kiloshel?!!"

Burna Boy stops performance due to lights

Nigeria's renowned international artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, ignited the concerns of his fellow countrymen with a viral video showing his recent stage performance in Berlin, Germany.

The Afrobeats sensation captivated his audience with a dynamic show until an unexpected interruption occurred when the stage lights abruptly went out.

Seeing the unexpected glitch, Burna Boy had no choice but to call the attention of the stage manager urgently.

Burna Boy ranks number 1 on 2023 US Afrobeats Billboard chart

Billboard recently released its year-end list for 2023, emphasising the top Afrobeats songs in the United States.

Top Afrobeats acts and songs that became hits during the year were included, regardless of when they were released.

The reputable music magazine named Burna Boy the best Afrobeats performer of 2023. Wizkid, Tems, and Libianca still managed to rank highly despite not releasing an album or EP in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng