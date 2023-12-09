More top political dignitaries from the northern region have continued to pay their condolence to families of the victims of the military airstrike in Tundun Biri village

Former Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has joined the long roaster of northern politicians visiting the victims' families

Similarly, he was joined by the former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who expressed his heartwarming sympathy for the families of the deceased and survivors

Tudun Biri, Kaduna - Former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, visited the injured victims of the airstrike in Tudun Biri village on Saturday, December 9.

El-Rufai was accompanied by the former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to pay condolences to the victims and their families.

El-Rufai visited survivors at the military hospital in Kaduna. Photo Credit: Muyiwa Adekeye

El-Rufai's spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, confirmed this in a statement on X.

The statement reads:

"Malam Nasir @elrufai and HH Muhammadu Sanusi II today visited Tudun Biri, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, to condole with the people in the aftermath of the bombing of the community.

"Malam Nasir @elrufai also visited survivors at the military hospital in Kaduna."

Army apologise to Kaduna community

Recall that a joint military operation was carried out in Tudun Biri village when an airstrike was launched on residents who were mistaken for Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

The armed forces have since apologised for their complacency as they vowed to safeguard the lives and properties of Kaduna residents and citizens of Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, stated that he was in Tudun Biri to witness the site of the mishap personally and to convey sincere regrets and unreserved apologies on behalf of the Nigerian Army to the District Head and people of the community, as well as the Government and entire people of Kaduna State.

Photos emerge as northern senators visit airstrike victims, donate N58m

In another report, victims of the Kaduna airstrike by the Nigerian military have received N58 million in donations from some northern senators.

These senators went to Kaduna to visit the victims in their hospital as they expressed their heartwarming sympathy.

These senators include Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, Senator Abdul Ningi, and Senator Salihu Mustapha.

