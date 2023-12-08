Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has slammed the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) over its statement regarding the bombing in Tundun Biri community

Sani described the statement that the military launched a drone attack on the community because some terrorists reside in the area as careless

According to the governor, the community is calm because the chief of staff took responsibility for the attack

Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has described the statement of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) over the bombing of Muslims celebrating Maulud in the Tundun Biri community, in Igabi LGA of the state as careless.

Sani said there is a need to verify the DHQ’s claim that the military launched a drone attack on the community because some terrorists reside in the area, TheCable reported.

Governor Sani says Kaduna community is calm after bombing because the chief of staff has taken responsibility Photo Credit: Senator Uba Sani/@HQNigerianArmy

The governor stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, December 8.

Sani said it would not take the statement of the DHQ seriously as the chief of staff has taken responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

He disclosed that the community is calm because the chief of staff took responsibility for the attack, according to Channels TV

“What happened in Tundun Biri is something that is unfortunate and avoidable. But the fact that the chief of staff took responsibility is the reason why the community is calm.

“To say that some terrorists are in the community is something that needs verification. I think it was a very careless statement.

“If you visit the hospital and see what is happening, you would condemn statements like this (DHQ). I don’t want to emphasise the statement.

“I believe the statements of the chief of army staff, Mr. President, vice-president, minister of defence, and NSA. These are the statements I will take more seriously.”

Why Army launched drone attack on Kaduna community, DHQ reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters made some clarification about the drone attack on the Ligarma community.

The director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the bomb attack was based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) detachment observed suspicious movement of terrorists at Ligarma around 10 pm on Sunday, December 3.

Nigerian Army confirms bombing of Kaduna villagers

Legit.ng also reported that the Kaduna government on Monday afternoon, December 4, said it received briefings on the missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village.

Samuel Aruwan, the acting commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs of Kaduna state, disclosed this in a statement.

