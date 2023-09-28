Tragedy was averted in the family of Ogbeide as one of the sons, Precious attempted to kill himself

Precious, a graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was said to have been depressed over the alleged refusal by the university to release his results

He was rushed to the hospital after breaking a bottle and using the pieces to stab himself in frustration

A graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo state, Precious Ogbeide, has attempted to kill himself due to the alleged refusal by the university to release his results after five years.

The university had allegedly refused to issue Ogbeide and several other students their results after graduating in 2018.

AAU graduate, Precious Ogbeide attempts to kill self over withheld results Photo Credit: @DubisHub

Source: Twitter

How Precious attempted to kill himself

According to The Punch, Ogbeide’s parents, who said he has been battling depression, stated that he broke a bottle and started to stab himself with it.

The aggrieved students said AAU had been promised to clear the backlog of results and mobilise students for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

A source said the university’s refusal to issue Ogbeide his result got him frustrated and he decided to end his life over the matter.

“The mother told me that he just stood up all of a sudden with a bottle and smashed it on the floor. They told me it was a slip. But he started to pierce his neck and body with the pieces of the broken bottle.

“It was the efforts of his relative present at the time of the incident that overpowered him before he was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

However, the Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol, Mike Aladenika, the affected students might have had issues with some courses during their time in school.

Source: Legit.ng