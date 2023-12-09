Over 300 junior personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have been approved for promotion this year

This was according to a statement released by the management of the NCS on Saturday, December 9

The Customs Comptroller, General Adewale Adeniyi, urged the newly promoted junior officers to be steadfast and diligent while discharging their duties

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service management has approved the promotion of 357 personnel within the organisation.

The announcement was made on Saturday, December 9, by Abdullahi Maiwada, the national public relations officer of the service.

Maiwada stated that the decision was reached during the 7th management meeting of the NCS, presided over by Customs Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi.

The promoted individuals, ranging from Customs Assistant I to Inspector of Customs, were recognised for their outstanding performance in the 2023 promotion exercise, covering both General Duty and Support Staff personnel.

As contained in a statement released on Saturday, December 9, he said:

“The breakdown of promoted officers is as follows: AIC to IC (246) GD, AIC to IC (37) SS, CAI to AIC (39) GD, CAI to AIC (27) SS, CAII to CAI (7) SS, CAIII to CAII (1) GD.”

CG's message to newly promoted officers

Maiwada emphasised that this comprehensive promotion list reflects the forward-thinking leadership of the CGC.

“Which emphasises on motivation, recognising excellence, and rewarding diligence within the service,” he said.

In congratulating the newly promoted officers, Adeniyi urged them to intensify their efforts in carrying out the service's core responsibilities, including revenue generation, smuggling suppression, and trade facilitation.

