Professor Lai Oso of the School of Communication from the Lagos State University (LASU) has been reportedly dead, at the age of 67.

According to The Punch, the professor of communication died in a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 24, on his way from a conference in Abraka in Delta State.

Oso's death was confirmed by Professor Sunday Olayinka Alawode, the dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at the university on Sunday, June 25.

Adewole described the involvement of the deceased in the fatal accident as a huge shock, adding that he was fondly called Baba Lai Oso.

He went further to commiserate with the wife of the deceased, children, the entire family; the communication family across the globe, and the institution community.

According to him:

“Baba, your sudden exit is painful, but we rest in the comfort that you have gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace. Adieu Baba of the Communication family.”

Until his death, the deceased was a professor of mass communication school communication at Lagos State University.

Between 2011 and 2015, Oso was the Dean of the school of communication and former President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria.

He graduated from LASU, obtained his master's from the Obafemi Awolowo University (AOU), and obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Leicester in England.

