Wurukuvhi, Kaduna state - A notorious terrorist, Yellow Jambros, has been killed in an air strike.

As reported by Premium Times, an official announced this development on Sunday morning, December 10.

Terrorism: Yellow Jambros eliminated

According to the Nigerian military, slain Yellow Jambros and his cohorts have been responsible for several kidnappings and killings along the Abuja-Kaduna Road and in several communities in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, and Zamfara states.

Air commodore Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said Yellow Jambros and over a dozen of his followers were killed while boarding a boat to cross the Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards the Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

Per Vanguard newspaper, Gabkwet said the latest air strike, believed to have been executed on Saturday, December 9, was carried out by the “Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch.”

The report by the newspaper described the late Yellow Jambros as the 'most wanted terrorist'.

NAF's statement partly reads:

“Prior to the strike, Yellow Jambros and his cohorts were trailed from Zamfara State into Niger State riding 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger State border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro LGA of Niger state.

“At Kusasu, 5 other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river.

“It was at this point that the authorisation to undertake a strike was given."

