Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Lagos Commuters Trapped for Hours as Two 'Killed' in Fatal Accident
Nigeria

BREAKING: Lagos Commuters Trapped for Hours as Two 'Killed' in Fatal Accident

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Oshodi, Lagos state - Many motorists and commuters have been trapped for hours in the gridlock along the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway.

According to The Nation, two persons were feared dead in an accident in the early hours of Monday, November 13.

Lagos/Lagos state news/Lagos news today
An accident has reportedly claimed lives on the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

Lagos: Accident causes gridlock on Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway

The gridlock worsened when road users blocked both routes of the expressway, causing a standstill in vehicular movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

The influx of vehicles plying the lanes to navigate their destinations inward the expressway caused severe traffic congestion.

Law enforcement agencies have arrived to manage the situation.

Legit.ng reports that road accidents are a common occurrence on Nigerian roads. These road accidents lead to the deaths and injuries of hundreds of citizens every year.

Read also

BREAKING: INEC adjourns collation of Bayelsa governorship election result till Monday

In October, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos sector command, said it recorded 353 road accidents which claimed 75 lives in the state between January and August 2023.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel