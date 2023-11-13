Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Oshodi, Lagos state - Many motorists and commuters have been trapped for hours in the gridlock along the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway.

According to The Nation, two persons were feared dead in an accident in the early hours of Monday, November 13.

An accident has reportedly claimed lives on the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Lagos: Accident causes gridlock on Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway

The gridlock worsened when road users blocked both routes of the expressway, causing a standstill in vehicular movement.

The influx of vehicles plying the lanes to navigate their destinations inward the expressway caused severe traffic congestion.

Law enforcement agencies have arrived to manage the situation.

Legit.ng reports that road accidents are a common occurrence on Nigerian roads. These road accidents lead to the deaths and injuries of hundreds of citizens every year.

In October, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos sector command, said it recorded 353 road accidents which claimed 75 lives in the state between January and August 2023.

More to follow...

