President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, who died in a jet crash on Thursday, December 7.

The president expressed his solitude while commiserating with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and the Royal House of Saudi.

How Saudi Arabia's prince died

The Saudi Royal Court announced Prince Talal Bin Abdulaziz's death following the crash of the Saudi Arabian Air Force’s F-15SA fighter plane in Dhahran on Thursday.

However, the announcement did not mention the injuries that led to the death of the prince.

The 62-year-old prince, who was on a training mission, died alongside another pilot.

According to the statement from the monarchy, the burial ritual for Talal will be done at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, the Kingdom's capital.

How Tinubu mourns late Saudi Arabia's prince

In a statement from the presidency signed by Ajuri Ngelale and shared by Dada Olusegun, the special adviser to President Tinubu, on social media, the president expressed grief over the loss.

Tinubu said that the late prince was excellent and dedicated to his country's service while maintaining an outstanding career in the Saudi Intelligence Agency and the Royal Saudi Air Force.

