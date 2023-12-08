It is 24 days to another year, and a new period comes with a lot of expectations and challenges

Recently, a cleric, Prophet Abel Boma, shared what he called "prophecies" ahead of the new year

Among others, Prophet Boma asked Nigerians and the world at large to prepare for some difficulties

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has said there would be so much “conspiracy” in 2024.

In a video shared on his known YouTube page, Prophet Boma said even Christians will be among the conspirators.

2024: “Conspiracy will be high", Boma

The cleric warned people to be careful in their relationships with others.

Speaking further, Prophet Boma made two more predictions.

He said:

“Conspiracy in 2024 will be so high. Christians, the so-called born-again, will be the number one conspirator. Christians (would) constitute 80%.

“I’ve seen great men of God, sat down, and conspired against somebody.

“Some of your pastors will drop the Bible in 2024. You will see your close sister conspire against you, in 2024.

“God told me and I heard it clearly; I’m really afraid.”

He continued:

“Sickness that looks like COVID is coming in 2024. God say (sic) I should tell you that if you are travelling, travel with your 2023 vaccination card.

“Also, there would be scarcity of men.

“Then, President Bola Tinubu, pray for him. I implore you all to pray for him, because if he dies, we go back to square one. I know you all would not like to see Kashim Shettima, a northerner as president."

'Expect turbulence in 2024': Apostle Selman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Eternity Network International, Abuja, Apostle Joshua Selman, revealed what God allegedly showed him about the year 2024.

Apostle Selman stated that the year 2024 would be a turbulent and challenging year for Christians and other believers in Nigeria.

