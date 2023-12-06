Shiloh 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, December 5, at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria

As Shiloh 2023 continues on Wednesday, December 6, a south-south-based cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie visited Canaanland

Legit.ng reports that Ibiyeomie is an ally of David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the convener of Shiloh

Ota, Ogun state - The founder of Salvation Ministry, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, on Wednesday, December 6, spoke at the Shiloh 2023 programme.

Pastor Ibiyeomie's message was titled, 'Covenant Security in Hard Times'.

Shiloh 2023 started on Tuesday, December 5 at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun state. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Ibiyeomie is a loyalist of David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun state.

He is also known to be an open critic of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In July 2022, Ibiyeomie threatened to kill anyone who insulted Bishop Oyedepo.

Earlier this year, in April 2023, he also said that any country where a drug baron or terrorist leader serves as president and vice president respectively is in big trouble.

Speaking at Shiloh 2023, monitored by Legit.ng, Pastor Ibiyeomie filled the hearts of Christians with the word of God.

Check out some quotes from Pastor Ibiyeomie at Shiloh 2023 below:

Hardship is a scriptural agenda that cannot be avoided globally but it can be avoided personally through covenant practices.

You are not born again to suffer what the world is suffering.

Those who know the truth don't suffer what others suffer.

True love reflects in the investment of your time, effort, and resources in God and His kingdom.

As long as you drop a seed, your harvest is sure.

Love is the foundation for all covenant practices.

The voice you listen to is the voice that will benefit you.

Patience means keeping a good attitude while waiting. When your cloud is full, your rain will fall.

