Shiloh 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, December 5, at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state

In 2022, a top Nigerian politician, Peter Gregory Obi, in rare fashion, attended the religious event

As Shiloh 2023 continues on Wednesday, December 6, a Nigerian social media user has asked if Obi will be at Canaanland again this year (2023)

Ota, Ogun state - A user on X (formerly Twitter), @smartlizzy22, has challenged Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election, to attend the Shiloh 2023.

Legit.ng recalls that in December 2022, the LP chieftain attended the Shiloh event. Obi's appearance at Shiloh two months before the 2023 general elections, evoked notable reactions at the time.

Peter Obi attended Shiloh in 2022. Photo credit: @drpaulenenche

Source: Twitter

Shiloh 2023 is ongoing

@smartlizzy22 wrote on Tuesday, December 5:

"I hope His Excellency Peter Obi will attend Shiloh this year and all other church programs he attended last year, abi na only during campaign alone them dey go Shiloh?"

Shiloh: Obi receives rousing reception welcome

Legit.ng reported that Obi received a rousing welcome from members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The former Anambra state governor visited Faith Tabernacle, headquarters of the mega-church at Sango Ota, Ogun state, to join worshippers at the Shiloh programme.

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, the first vice president of the church, introduced Obi to the ecstatic congregants.

Reactions as Obi attends Shiloh

Nigerians reacted to Obi's visit to Shiloh.

Winners Chapel founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, said Nigeria does not need a leader at this moment but someone who can deliver.

Man makes it after attending Shiloh

Legit.ng also reported that a man, Moses Owen Browne, took to his LinkedIn page to talk about how he had a life-changing encounter after he attended Shiloh.

He said that though he is a Liberian, he joined the commission when he was living in Ghana. When he returned to his home country in 2008, he continued.

Moses revealed that prior to joining the commission, he was nothing to be proud of as he was working for free as a journalist. He said he had to sell things like doughnuts, boiled eggs, and peanuts to survive.

