Alhaji Ibrahim Orlu, a resident of Port Harcourt, stages a lone protest at the state's police command, urging for clarity on a buried infant case.

Questions arise over the handling of suspects involved in the alleged burial of the day-old baby

Orlu seeks intervention from CP Olatunji Disu to reopen the case and trace the whereabouts of the deceased infant.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A man named Alhaji Ibrahim Orlu has protested alone at the Rivers state police command in Port Harcourt, demanding the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in burying a day-old baby alive on Eagle Island in August 2023.

He expressed frustration, saying they haven't received updates despite volunteering statements and an alleged court appearance.

A resident of Port Harcourt, Alhaji Ibrahim Orlu, staged a one-man protest at the headquarters of Rivers state Police command. Photo credit: @Princemoye1

Source: Twitter

Orlu, as quoted by The Punch, said:

“We all recall the event where a day-old baby was purportedly buried alive on Eagle Island by a group referred to as 'Yahoo boys.

"Despite five of us providing statements at the State Criminal and Intelligence Department, we haven't received any updates so far."

He also mentioned that the investigating police officer had informed them about the suspects (Yahoo boys) being taken to court.

However, Orlu questioned:

“Which court did he take the boys to? He mentioned Magistrate Court 10, but I asked for the specific charge details.

“What exactly are the charges and the charge number? But they haven't provided that information.”

Orlu also claimed that he had gone to the magistrate court in Port Harcourt but was told that no such case had been filed. He said he had met with the prosecutor and the court's registrar, who confirmed they did not know the case.

Orlu said that he was concerned that the suspects would be released on bail and that he had heard rumours that the police were negotiating a N5 million to N3 million bribe to release them.

He stated that the Investigating Police Officer was not honest because he didn't reveal the court where the case was filed or provide the charge sheet number.

What is the man after?

The man protesting stressed:

"I'm seeking justice for the baby. The Commissioner of Police should review the case, conduct a full investigation to find out about the baby's origins, locate the mother, and unravel how the baby was taken and killed."

"An autopsy should have been performed. However, the Investigating Police Officer stated that no funds were provided for an autopsy, which is why it wasn't conducted."

"I asked why statements from the five of us who volunteered were not taken, but I received no clear answer. It's crucial to produce the baby's body. We're unaware of where the baby's body is or where the suspects are. I urge the Commissioner of Police to revisit this case to locate the suspects and recover the baby's deceased body."

Following that, Orlu submitted a formal request to a senior police officer at the headquarters, who guaranteed its transmission to the CP.

In August, the Port Harcourt City Local Government Security Watch and Azikiwe police division apprehended 12 individuals suspected of Internet fraud, commonly known as 'Yahoo Plus,' on allegations of burying a newborn child alive.

