Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC, is prosecuting one Wilson Daphey at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja

Daphey was arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and money laundering

The accused Nigerian youth allegedly manipulated and obtained about £130,000 from one Ms Petra Goschenhofer

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, October 6, 2023, continued the trial of Wilson Daphey, also known as Jeffrey Guiseppe.

According to a statement shared on social media by the anti-graft agency, Daphey's case was brought before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Daphey allegedly manipulated and obtained the sum of £130,000 (approximately N122 million) from a German, Ms Petra Goschenhofer. He allegedly committed this crime with the assistance of his accomplices: Ifeanyi Enuma, Evans Nnamdi Aguh, Christopher Chinedu Ajufo, and Ojinanaka Kingsley Chukwuma, all of whom are said to be at large.

At the resumption of the trial last week, Goschenhofer narrated how she was “dealing with an alleged white man who later turned out to be a black man from Nigeria”.

She said:

“After a while, he told me he was in love with me and I told him I was married with kids, that a relationship was not possible between us but after a while, I noticed he was very nice to me and at that time, I was in a bad situation, my marriage was in crisis and I was depressed, and my son was in a bad condition.

"I gradually fell in love with him, and before long, he started asking me for money. I made payments through Western Union. All payments made totalling £13,000."

Legit.ng understands that Justice Olajuwon adjourned the matter to Tuesday, October 10, 2023, for cross-examination.

