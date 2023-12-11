Asaba High Chief Obi Nduka Elunor has been taken into the Department of State Services (DSS) custody

The Delta chief was arrested after operatives of the DSS raided his home for four hours and recovered deadly firearms

It was gathered that an attempt to get his bail proved abortive after the DSS declined the move for his release

Asaba, Delta - The Department of State Services (DSS) has apprehended Asaba High Chief Obi Nduka Elunor on charges of engaging in land racketeering and possessing firearms illegally in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Reports indicate that during a Thursday evening raid on the Obi's palace at Anwai, DSS personnel arrested approximately seven of Elunor's associates while others managed to escape into the nearby bush.

The DSS raid lasted 4 hours, and firearms and other incriminating items were found in the Delta chief's residence.

Source: Twitter

The operation, which lasted for hours, uncovered firearms and other incriminating items within the palace.

Sources reveal that the arrest stemmed from a petition against Elunor by some community members, accusing him of "land grabbing" in Ugwu-Nwosu land near Asaba.

As reported by Punch, the source said:

“The DSS invited Obi Elunor to their office. As the Obi went to the DSS office, personnel of the operatives, numbering over 20, invaded the Obi’s palace.

“AK-47 rifles and other things were recovered from the place; some of his men were arrested while others escaped.

“The DSS visited Asagba palace on the issue, but Asagba said he did not send Obi Elunor."

DSS refused Delta's chief bail

In a related development, a high-ranking state civil servant, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that attempts to secure the suspect's release on bail were unsuccessful when he approached DSS officials on Friday evening.

He said:

“I don’t actually know anything about his arrest, I wanted to see if I could intervene.”

The officials claimed that the matter was still under investigation.

A senior DSS officer, speaking anonymously, confirmed the incident and mentioned that Elunor might be released on bail or that the case could be transferred to the police for further investigation.

