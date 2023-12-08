The Lagos State Water Corporation is currently undergoing restructuring if emerging reports are anything to go by

Legit.ng reports that already, about 450 workers have lost their jobs, with more staff to be laid off

The workers were shocked that a large number of people were fired in one day by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration

Ikeja, Lagos state - Staff of the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC) are currently in a state of apprehension.

This is as a result of the state government’s dismissal of 450 'casual workers'.

Staff of the Lagos State Water Corporation lose job

Legit.ng learnt that the development happened on Thursday, November 30.

The Punch reported on Friday, December 8, that the affected Lagos staff members were shocked when they were served with sack letters on Tuesday, November 28.

The development made some of the staff members who were not affected by the exercise to panic.

A worker explained:

“Nobody knew this was going to happen. We were all shocked that a large number of people could be sacked in a day.

“One of my friends was affected by the decision. She has a family she is taking care of. She doesn’t even know where to start. She left the office weeping last week.

"Even if they are going to sack anyone, they should have given people more time to find alternatives.”

It is understood that the Lagos waterworks staff were laid off due to restructuring claims by the state government. However, staff complain of staff shortage.

Water corporation reacts

Meanwhile, Kehinde Fashola, the LWC’s spokesperson, confirmed the sack. Fashola, however, said the dismissed staff breached the contract of agreement.

His words:

“Some of them have been contract staff for 10 years and some for five years, which is not in accordance with the country’s labour law. The normal time is two years.”

Sanwo-Olu sacks 11 LASTMA officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration, through its Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), sacked no less than 11 officers of the transportation agency over allegations of bribery and extortion.

In a tweet on Friday morning, December 1, LASTMA disclosed that one of the 12 officials who appeared before its disciplinary committee on Thursday, November 30, was exonerated from any wrongdoing.

Sanwo-Olu sacks principal officer

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos state government, under the watch of Governor Sanwo-Olu, announced the dismissal and blacklisting of the facility managers in charge of the crashed elevator responsible for the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere.

In a tweet on the official handle of the state government, the government also announced the suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIMRA).

