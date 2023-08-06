The Lagos State Government, under the watch of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the sacking and blacklisting of the facility managers in charge of the crashed elevator responsible for the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere.

In a tweet on the official handle of the state government, the government also announced the suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIMRA).

Source: Legit.ng