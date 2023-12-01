Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration in Lagos state, through its Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has sacked no less than 11 officers of the transportation agency over allegations of extortion and bribery.

In a tweet on Friday morning, December 1, LASTMA disclosed that one of the 12 officials who appeared before its disciplinary committee on Thursday, November 30, was exonerated from any wrongdoing.

