"2024 Will Be Time Of Turbulence": Apostle Selman Speaks About Things to Come, Video Emerges
Nigeria

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman, has released a disturbing prophecy concerning the year 2024
  • Apostle Selman said God has revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers
  • The popular man of God said he saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The founder of the Eternity Network International, Abuja, Apostle Joshua Selman, has revealed what God showed him about the year 2024.

Apostle Selman said the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers in Nigeria, Tribune reported.

Apostle Selman says "2024 will be time of turbulence"
Apostle Selman releases prophecy about 2024
Source: Facebook

He said the message is not to bring fear but that believers can be prepared. He added that God is trying to redeem the future by revealing things to come.

Apostle Selman stated this in a video clip shared on X by @nigeriantribune

“I saw something about next year (2024) that will make you need this message because what I saw is going to be a time of turbulence and serious challenge for believers.

He added:

“So, when God brings things like this, He is redeeming the future. There is something He has seen.
“I saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs at a time not even knowing what to do. PTA meetings happening and teachers are saying, ‘You cannot drive our children, why don’t you structure the payment?’
“When I saw that (vision) my heart (bleeds) and I said, ‘Lord what’s the meaning of this?’

Apostle Selman foretells anger ahead of guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Selman issued a stern warning ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The man of God claimed God showed a dangerous light to him ahead of Friday, March 17, which is the day before the election, adding that God instructed him to pray against any fear on election eve.

“I saw America giving Nigerians a lot of visas”, Prominent Pastor drops prophecy

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma said he sees the United States of America (USA) “giving Nigerians a lot of visas”.

Prophet Boma stated that the US will “bypass” several visa appointment wait times for Nigerians.

2023 election prophecy hits Governor Wike, Tinubu

The spiritual director of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, released another 2023 elections prophecy.

In a prophecy declaration on Sunday, February 12, Prophet Ayodele through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike will only cause a pandemic to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid.

