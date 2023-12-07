Hailed as a hero by his supporters, Sunday "Igboho" Adeyemo was seen as a dangerous rabble-rouser by the past administration

The Muhammadu Buhari government accused him of inciting ethnic hatred and stockpiling illegal weapons

Speaking on the bloody raid by the DSS which claimed the lives of two of his aides, Igboho said men of the Nigerian secret police shot at anything, hence the reason some cats died

Ibadan, Oyo state - Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said it is true that some cats were killed during the midnight raid operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on his residence in July 2021.

Igboho, in an interview with The Punch, published on Thursday, December 7, said he has cats as pets.

'True that DSS killed some cats' - Igboho

The 51-year-old explained that during the DSS raid, they shot his cats dead too. He noted that he "did not turn into a cat to escape".

Although there were insinuations that the DSS and soldiers brought three herbalists, killed five cats, and ‘arrested’ one thinking Igboho transformed during the midnight raid, the Oyo-born self-acclaimed defender of the defenceless said the cats were only killed because “anything or movement attracted sporadic gunshots”.

His words:

“It is true that some cats were killed during the attack. Because the DSS just kept firing bullets in all directions. I was rearing cats as pets and I had many of them in my house. So, anything or movement attracted sporadic gunshots.

"Their mission was to either kill me or arrest me and take me to an unknown destination, but the Almighty God is greater than anybody in this world, including the despotic ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

"My God and providence put Buhari to shame with the lawless invasion of my home because they all failed to achieve what they came for. I didn’t turn into a cat to escape."

