The Ooni of Ife has described the report of him visiting the embattled Godwin Emefiele at Kuje prison, as a cheap blackmail

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in a statement issued by his aide, said he was at the facility for an advocacy program

The monarch noted that the program was an initiative of Queen Temitope, one of his wives, in partnership with Kuje prison

FCT, Abuja - The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has explained the reason for his visit to the Kuje correctional facility (prison).

Ooni of Ife said he didn't meet with Emefiele in Kuje prison as reporetd in some quarters. Photo credit: @OoniAdimulaIfe, CBN (Godwin Emefiele)

Ooni of Ife dispels rumors on his visit to Kuje prison

While reacting to speculations that he was at the prison to visit the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the monarch said he was at the facility for a program.

In a chat with Vanguard on behalf of the monarch on Wednesday, December 6, his spokesperson, Moses Olafare, said:

"Oba Ogunwusi was at the correctional facility at the instance of a Non-Governmental Organisation, owned by one of his wives, Queen Temitope, Hopes Alive Initiative, HAI, which is on advocacy for the correction centre".

"The intent of those spreading the news was to blackmail the monarch; there is nothing hidden about the event. In any case, the king never met Emefiale because it was an official event organised by the NGO in conjunction with the Kuje Correction Centre," Olafare added.

