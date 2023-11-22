Global site navigation

BREAKING: Court Grants Ex-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Bail, Details Emerge

FCT, Abuja -A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted N300 million bail.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama gave the ruling on Wednesday, November 22, The Nation reported.

Justice Muazu held that Emefiele should produce two sureties, who must have landed property in the Maitama District of the FCT.

Meanwhile, Emefiele was not in court during today’s proceedings.

