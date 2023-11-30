The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi had made a rare appearance in the Real Housewives of Lagos

In a clip sighted online, some of the cast of the television series were at the palace to have a word with the king

During their visit, the king said all women have witchcraft spirit in them as they all have manipulative spirit

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has been featured in the popular television reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos, RHOL.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that new faces including Tania Omotayo, and Chioma Goodhair were introduced in the TV series.

In a clip sighted online, some of the cast of the reality show paid a visit to the monarch in his palace. Ojo, Chioma, and Tania were seen in the video at the king's palace.

One of the queens was there to receive the guests and she told him how to greet the king as he came into the palace.

Ooni of Ife calls all women witches

While addressing the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos who came to see him, the Ooni of Ife said all women have witchcraft spirits in them. He added that they are all manipulative.

Reacting to his utterance, Ojo asked if he meant that all women were witches and the king said yes but was quick to add that they are good witches.

See the clip of the visit here:

Fans react to the video of Ooni of Ife

Netizens have reacted to the video where some of the cast of RHOL went to see the Ooni of Ife. Here are some of the comments below.

