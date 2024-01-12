The Nigeria Army has rejected the claim that its troops are killing, raiding, and arresting innocent people unjustly

The military said the report was a malicious attempt to undermine the effort of the forces to curb the menace of insurgents

The Army's statement urges the public to disregard the report, saying it was ill-conceived and misguided

The Nigerian Army has refuted the circulating claim that its troops arrested, and killed 11 defenseless Fulani men and dumped their decomposing corpses in a forest.

The Nigerian military said the reports were unsubstantiated and baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

The army urged the public to ignore the false accusation against the Division’s troops.

What was the report against the Army?

The Daily Trust on Thursday, January 11 reported that the Nigerian Army extrajudicially ended the lives of 11 helpless Fulani men in Kaduna State.

The report said the military raided the victims’ homes, took away their properties, and arrested them without any apparent justification.

The names of the deceased, according to the report, are Safiyanu Adamu, Abdulkadir Idris, Akilu Abdullahi, Ibrahim Abubakar, Magaji Umar, Said Saleh, Abdulaziz Yusuf, Ibrahim Sani, Musa Dan Asabe, Nura Yusuf and Nuru Magaji.

Army denies allegations of killing any Fulani herder or innocent citizen

In a press release on Friday, January 12, the Army in a statement on its official website by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Musa Yahaya, categorically debunked the claims as untrue and malicious.

The Army stated they are life protectors, not predators and the reports making rounds are far from the truth.

The military said they truly raided the village, but they were acting on intelligence gathered from a trustworthy insider, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar who was arrested on suspicion of being complicit in a kidnapping case.

Mr Abubakar, according to the Army’s version of the account, gave them names of five persons in possession of automatic weapons including his brother. Mr Yahaya noted that when the Army got there, the suspects had fled with their families, and their residence was checked but no incriminating evidence was found.

The statement concluded affirmatively that “at no time have troops of the Division killed or executed any Fulani herder or any innocent citizen, collected their money, motorcycles, and ginger.”

