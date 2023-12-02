Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has rated the administration of President Bola Tinubu higher than that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

Ali Ndume, Senate Chief Whip and the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district at the national assembly, has made a comparison between President Bola Tinubu's administration and that of the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Channels Television's "Politics Today", the senator said President Buhari was not in charge of his government during his time because he did not supervise the assignments he gave to his appointees.

Ndume reveals those who sabotaged Buhari's government

Ndume posited that there were some kleptocrats in the administration of President Buhari, and the former president recently admitted to that.

He said:

“The President here is in charge. He takes charge, unlike our former President. That President will just give you an assignment. He will not look over you,

“That is where the problem is, and he (Buhari) knows that. That was the mistake President Buhari made. He ended up confessing these days that he had more kleptocrats in his government than people that had more interest at heart.”

Ndume commends Tinubu's disciplinary measure

Ndume, who is a prominent leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) cited the scenario where President Tinubu sent out his son from the national executive council meeting, adding that some presidents would not do that opening.

However, the Borno lawmaker admitted that there were some members of the president's cabinet who were trying to take advantage but insisted that the fact that he was avoiding the mistakes Buhari made was enough to reckon with and that he takes correction.

