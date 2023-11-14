FCT, Abuja - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that Nigeria was financially depleted during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the first official statement regarding the government's finances after Buhari's eight-year tenure, Ribadu, speaking at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference on Monday, November 13, stated that the government led by President Bola Tinubu inherited a country in dire financial straits, describing it as a "bankrupted country."

NSA Nuhu Ribadu said security had improved drastically since the inception of the new administration. Photo Credit: Arewa Business Hub

Source: Twitter

Ribadu highlighted that the current administration is working to recover what was taken or stolen during the previous government.

While he didn't explicitly say the nation was pillaged, he strongly implied that the treasury was emptied.

As reported by This Day, Ribadu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We have inherited a very difficult country, a bankrupt country to the extent that we are paying back what was taken. It is serious.

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements including that of the armed forces.”

Ribadu hailed improved security in Nigeria

Despite these financial challenges, Ribadu acknowledged a significant improvement in the country's security situation.

He said:

“Things have changed. Things are changing. You may not be reading it but things have changed. You have given live back to the office of the NSA.”

He praised the defence attachees for their commendable efforts and encouraged them to continue their work.

According to Ribadu, the defence attachee system fosters positive relationships between Nigeria and host countries.

Ribadu pointed out that the enhanced security measures have resulted in a substantial reduction in violent deaths from 1,200 to 100.

Notably, he mentioned that there were no recorded deaths in Borno State, which was previously a battleground for insurgents.

He revealed that security forces successfully rescued 600 kidnap victims who had been in captivity for two years.

Source: Legit.ng