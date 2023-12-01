Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately improve Nigeria's socio-economic status

Primate Ayodele said God showed him that an extraordinary protest would happen in February 2024 if President Tinubu fails to solve the economic challenges

Legit.ng reports that such reforms — if accomplished by the Tinubu government — will contribute to addressing business environment issues, worsening food crisis, lack of jobs, among others

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged the Bola Tinubu administration to improve the economic situation of the country.

Failure to do this, Ayodele said he foresees protests against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2024.

Primate Ayodele has sent a warning message to President Tinubu again. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

'Tinubu should tackle economy', Ayodele

The cleric shared this message via his official X handle recently.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, said:

“This government needs to work very hard in terms of the economy. There would be more confusion by February 2024 on what to do on the economy to make the economy better; to make the economy great and good.

“The government has a lot to do to get it right, otherwise, I’m seeing protests coming in terms of economy and the situation the country is passing through.

“That is the truth, and that is the fact.”

