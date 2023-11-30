Jalingo, Taraba - A red alert has been sounded regarding the imminent defection of two federal lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state.

The Progressive Frintliners, a group actively involved in grassroots campaigns for President Bola Tinubu's 2023 election, urgently calls on President Tinubu and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene swiftly.

Two lawmakers are on the brink of exiting APC for PDP in Taraba. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Dr Abdullahi Ganduje

The group suspects covert actions jeopardising the party's standing in Taraba and insists on a prompt investigation.

In a statement issued by its President, Mr Emmanuel Kefas Adams, and Secretary, Comrade John Matthias, the group highlights concerns about covert efforts to deceive party members and exploit APC's reputation in Taraba for the benefit of the opposition, explicitly fearing the loss of two National Assembly seats to the PDP.

Allegations against Gov Kefas

The group alleges that the PDP state governor actively undermines the APC to fulfil long-term political objectives.

They emphasise the importance of not leaving anything to chance, citing past elections in 2033 where discreet support for PDP led to significant losses for the APC in Taraba.

They said:

“We have been inundated with reports alleging unholy alliances between the PDP government in Taraba state and these two National Assembly members, who rode into power on the back of APC goodwill.

“We urge both President Bola Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to find out why and how the party lost both the presidential and governorship election votes in their Constituencies.

“We feel very worried by allegations that both Senator David Jimkuta and Honorable Mark Useni of the House Representatives are set to fulfill a rumoured pre-election agreement to defect to the PDP and support Governor Agbu Kefas, who garnered support for them during the pre-election court cases.”

They alleged that both Senator David Jim Kuta and Honourable Mark Useni, who belonged to different factions of the APC in Taraba State during the 2023 elections, are said to have held several meetings with Governor Agbu Kefas over his second-term ambition.

Former speaker rumoured to dump APC for PDP

The group said that there are widespread reports of discreet support for PDP and Governor Kefas, which cost the APC in Taraba State very dearly during the 2033 elections, and things must, therefore, not be left to chance now.

Additionally, the group reveals the potential return of Honorable Abel Dia, a former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, to the PDP.

Dia's political mentor is the current Secretary to the Taraba State Government. The group asserts that only swift action from Tinubu and Ganduje can prevent this development from becoming a major setback for the progressive movement.

