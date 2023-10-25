Following the resignation of Bishold David Oyedepo's son, Pastor William Kumuyi, has cleared the air regarding his retirement plan

The 82-year-old renowned clergy ahead of his crusade in Benin City, the Edo state capital, disclosed that he is not retiring anytime soon

Pastor Kumuyi maintained that he is not done with his mission and divine assignment even after decades of leading the Deeper Christian Life Ministry

Edo state, Benin City - The founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has disclosed he has no plan to retire.

Kumuyi maintained he is not retiring soon, gives reason

Pastor Kumuyi on Wednesday, October 25, affirmed that he is fit to run a relay race, The Punch reported.

The 82-year-old renowned clergy made this known during his arrival in Benin City, the Edo State capital, for a six-day ‘Global Crusade taking place at the Garrick Memorial Grammar School, Ekhewan Road, Benin City, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

When asked if he was considering retiring after decades as the founder of the ministry, Pastor Kumuyi said:

“If you rest while you are not tired, if you rest while your vision is becoming brighter, If you rest when you see farther than you saw 50 years ago, you will not be called the wise man.

“I’m getting the vision, more anointing, strength, and power. I can run a relay race today more than I could 50 years ago. When I start getting tired, I can start thinking of retirement. But for now, the vision is coming so fast that I’m trying to catch up. So, no retirement yet.”

